Local library bringing in “Memory Lab”

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)– The Middle Georgia Regional Library received a grant through the Institute of Museum and Library Services, that will allow you to freeze time and save memories.

The grant will bring publicly-available, self-service digital conversion through something called a “Memory Lab“.

Muriel Jackson, the Head Genealogy Librarian, says that the grant only went to seven other libraries in the US. Jackson says the Memory Lab will help preserve personal memories.

“With the new lab, you can take your VHS tapes, Beta tapes, small tapes and so forth. You’re going to be able to take that, it’s a DIY you do it yourself, we will teach you how,” said Jackson, “You set up appointments, you come in and you will be able to convert those old memories into something newer so you can view them digitally today.”

The lab will be on the second floor of the library, and in one of the existing study rooms. Half of the room will be for audio and visual material. The other half will be for physical images or documents.

You can bring in tapes of any kind, audio recordings, photographs, negatives, film, and documents in order to convert them to a digital format. The new lab will help people with their personal preservation, but Jackson says she hopes the lab will help preserve the city of Macon’s history too.

People who believe they have important pieces of Middle Georgia history may request for their item to be stored in the library archives once the Memory Lab is open. It will be available for use after the preservation equipment arrives.

Librarians say the orders have already been placed for all of the things inside the lab. The project could be finished as early as September.