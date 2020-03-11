Mercer’s softball team falls to Georgia Tech

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Mercer’s softball team hadn’t played at Sikes Field since February 23, before hosting the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets on Wednesday.

The Bears were hoping to give their fans something to cheer for in their homecoming, but the Yellow Jackets played spoiler.

Mercer fell to Tech, 11-1. It was the Bears’ fourth straight loss to the Yellow Jackets.

Georgia Tech senior pitcher Blake Neleman nearly pitched a perfect game until Mercer freshman Kylie Helm broke it up in the fifth inning.

The Yellow Jackets scored three runs in the third inning, four in the fifth and then four more in the sixth inning.

The Bears couldn’t keep up with the Yellow Jackets’ hot bats.

UP NEXT

Mercer hosts Farfield Friday at Sikes Field. First pitch is set for 2:30 P.M.