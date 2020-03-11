NBA suspends season due to coronavirus threat

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The National Basketball Association (NBA) has suspended its season due to the threat of COVID-19, commonly known as coronavirus.

The news was first reported in a tweet by ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

- Advertisement -

Wojnarowski said in a separate tweet the NBA “will use hiatus to determine next steps moving forward.”

An NBA release said the suspension of play would be “until further notice.”

The decision comes after the Utah Jazz’s Rudy Gobert tested positive for the virus Wednesday.

Related Article: Cherry Blossom Festival taking preventative measures for Coronavirus

Wednesday’s game between the Jazz and Oklahoma City Thunder was canceled minutes before tipoff.

Wojnarowski reported the Jazz and Thunder players are in quarantine at Oklahoma City’s Chesapeake Energy Arena.

The Atlanta Hawks hosted the New York Knicks Wednesday at State Farm Arena. They were scheduled to host the Cleveland Cavaliers on Saturday.

Wednesday’s news comes hours after NCAA president Mark Emmert announced the upcoming NCAA Championships, including the men’s and women’s Division I basketball tournaments, would be played without fans.