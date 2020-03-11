NCAA Tournaments to be played in front of essential staff, limited family

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Upcoming NCAA championship events, including the men’s and women’s Division I basketball tournaments, will be played in front of only “essential staff” and “limited family.”

That’s according to a statement released Wednesday afternoon by NCAA President Mark Emmert, who said he made the decision based on advice from public health officials and discussions with the NCAA Board of Governors.

- Advertisement -

“While I understand how disappointing this is for all fans of our sports, my decision is based on the current understanding of how COVID-19 is progressing in the United States,” Emmert said. “This decision is in the best interest of public health, including that of coaches, administrators, fans and most importantly, our student-athletes.

“Today, we will move forward and conduct championships with the current information and will continue to monitor and make adjustments as needed.”

Read the full statement here.

Related Article: Peach County hosts first ever Senior Citizen Cornhole Tourney

The men’s NCAA Tournament’s First Four games will be played March 17-18 in Dayton, Ohio. First round action–being held at sites across the country–starts March 19.

The Final Four games and championship game will be be played in Atlanta on April 4 and 6.