NCAA Tournaments to be played in front of essential staff, limited family

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Upcoming NCAA championship events, including the men’s and women’s Division I basketball tournaments, will be played in front of only “essential staff” and “limited family.”
That’s according to a statement released Wednesday afternoon by NCAA President Mark Emmert, who said he made the decision based on advice from public health officials and discussions with the NCAA Board of Governors.
“While I understand how disappointing this is for all fans of our sports, my decision is based on the current understanding of how COVID-19 is progressing in the United States,” Emmert said. “This decision is in the best interest of public health, including that of coaches, administrators, fans and most importantly, our student-athletes.
“Today, we will move forward and conduct championships with the current information and will continue to monitor and make adjustments as needed.”
The men’s NCAA Tournament’s First Four games will be played March 17-18 in Dayton, Ohio. First round action–being held at sites across the country–starts March 19.
The Final Four games and championship game will be be played in Atlanta on April 4 and 6.