Red Cross sees decline in blood donations amid Coronavirus outbreak

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The American Red Cross is urging people to give blood amid Coronavirus concerns.

Brian Fern with American Red Cross says there’s a need for blood, and healthy people are encouraged to donate.

Fern says the Red Cross is checking potential donors’ temperatures before they walk into mobile donation vehicles and centers. Staff will also wear gloves throughout the process.

“This Coronavirus is spreading, but that doesn’t mean the blood supply or the need for blood is going to take time off,” Fern said. “There’s still going to be people traveling. There’s still going to be wrecks. There’s still going to be procedures. Cancer patients are still going to need blood.”

Go to the Red Cross’ website for more on upcoming blood donation opportunities.