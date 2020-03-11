Clean up underway after sewage overflow

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – In the last week and a half, there have been more than a dozen sewage spills in Macon.

Heather Veal, Project Manager with the Macon Water Authority, explained the issue.

“We had 3.65 inches of rain the first five days of March and in February we had 9.9 inches of rain. That’s a lot of rain, that’s a lot of groundwater coming in and sometimes it just can’t handle it [sewer system],” Veal said.

Macon Water Authority says an aging sewer system also contributes to recent spillage.

“When there is a lot of rain it soaks into the ground and there is no where for it to go. And it seeps into the sewer main through faulty joints, cracks or other types of defects, into the sewer,” Veal said.

MWA crews placed signs next to areas that experienced spillage. The signs include the type of spillage, when it occurred and the corrective action. They also spread lime in the area.

Veal explained why crews used lime on the ground.

“What lime does is it raises the pH so that all the bacteria and stuff in the sewer will die, and then they will go back out there and rack it back up,” Veal said.

MWA says they are continually assessing the sewer system and making upgrades to its 1,000 miles of sewer lines.

How can you help prevent spills: