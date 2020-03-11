Few showers and storms today

MACON, Georgia. (41NBC/WMGT) – A rumble of thunder will be possible today along with isolated showers when temperatures warm well into the 70’s.

TODAY.

- Advertisement -

This afternoon we will be greeted by a mix of sun and clouds, but temperatures will climb into the middle 70’s. Rain coverage will be limited throughout the day as most stay dry. Tonight, temperatures will fall into the middle 50’s under a partly to mostly cloudy sky.

TOMORROW.

We will hit the repeat button for Thursday with the only change being that isolated thunderstorm development is not anticipated. Rain coverage will be isolated.

EXTENDED FORECAST.

We stay stuck in this warm and wet weather pattern through the end of the seven day forecast. In the next several days, temperatures will hold steady in the 70’s during the afternoon before falling into the 50’s overnight. Rain coverage will be isolated each day.

Follow Meteorologist Dalton Mullinax on Facebook (Dalton Mullinax 41NBC) and Twitter (@MullinaxWX) for weather updates throughout the day. You can also watch his forecasts Monday through Friday on 41NBC News at Daybreak (6-7 a.m.) and 41Today (11 a.m).