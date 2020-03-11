Twiggs deputies arrest 2 in drug bust

JEFFERSONVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Twiggs County deputies arrested two people after finding meth and heroin during the execution of a search warrant.

Authorities identified the suspects as 59-year-old Laura Chastain and 61-year-old Tracy Stone.

Deputies were in the process of serving an arrest warrant for 47-year-old William Nasworthy on Robinwood Drive on Mar. 2. As they were serving the warrant, they smelled marijuana coming from inside the house.

Authorities say they made contact with both Chastain and Stone asking them about the presence of marijuana smoke. Deputies say they denied having the drug.

Authorities say Chastain also told deputies that Nasworthy was in Swainsboro living with his ex-wife. However, she confirmed that Stone and her husband lived in the house.

Deputies say Chastain admitted to using meth.

Authorities later searched the residence and found the following items:

one loaded syringe with roughly 3 grams of heroin

(2) separate bags with one roughly 3 grams and one roughly 4.7 grams of a clear crystal meth-like substance

one heroin needle

Scales

Grinders

roughly 3 grams of marijuana

one pill bottle with meth

one gold-tone heart-shaped locket with meth

Deputies arrested both Stone and Chastain.

The charges

Deputies also took both Stone and Chastain to the Twiggs County Law Enforcement Center and processed them without incident.

Authorities charged Stone with:

use of drug-related objects

possession of marijuana less than one ounce

Authorities charged Chastain with:

possession and use of drug-related objects

possession: Schedule 1 controlled substance (Heroin) Schedule 2 controlled substance (Meth)



Twiggs deputies also spoke with Emanuel County Sheriff’s Office about Nasworthy. Nasworthy has an arrest warrant for his failure to register as a sex-offender.