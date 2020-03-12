PERRY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A Perry man is behind bars and has been charged with the murder of his mother and stepfather.

According to Perry Police, 25 year old Anthony Shoffner has been charged with two counts of murder and one count of aggravated assault. Additional charges may be added as the investigation continues. He’s being held in the Houston County Jail without bond.

The victims of the homicides are 42 year old Kenneth Griffin and 46 year old Rebecca Griffin of Perry. According to Perry Police, Anthony Shoffner, the man charged with their murders, is the son of Rebecca and stepson of Kenneth.

Police believe Shoffner acted alone.

According to a news release from the Perry Police Department, officers went to an apartment at 2350 S. Houston Lake Road Wednesday morning to check on a person who had not reported to work. Officers found Kenneth Griffin and Rebecca Griffin dead.

Perry Police secured the apartment and called for investigators and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation for assistance. The investigation lasted into the night and continued Thursday.

According to Perry Police, while investigators were looking for Shoffner, he committed another crime.

Wednesday afternoon, police responded to 710 Mason Terrace in Perry to a report of a man being attacked by another man with a baseball bat in a parking lot. The man with the baseball bat left the scene, but he was identified as Anthony Shoffner, the man investigators were looking for in connection to the two murders.

Minutes later, police say they responded to a 911 call at a Walgreen’s store about a man, matching the same description, causing a disturbance in the store. Officers responded and arrested Shoffner.

If anyone has any additional information, contact the Perry Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division at (478)988-2825 and ask for Detective Sergeant Q. Gilliam.