Cat of the Week: Morgan

MACON, Georgia. (41NBC/WMGT) – This week’s “Cat of the Week” is a four month old gorgeous Tortie named Morgan!

Morgan is a kitten that absolutely loves to snuggle. Her soft coat and calm personality is perfect for someone looking to add to their family. Deborah Reddish, a volunteer at Kitty City, says that Morgan would be the perfect addition for any type of family.

If Morgan is the cat for you, or you just want to look at other cats at the Kitty City Cat Rescue, stop by the rescue center located at 4530 Knight Road in Macon. You can also check out their Facebook page or give them a call at 478-305-7799 for more information.

VOLUNTEERS NEEDED!

If you have any free time, Kitty City Cat Rescue is always looking for volunteers to help out at the shelter. Duties range from clean up and organization to playing with all the wonderful kitties!