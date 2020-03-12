ATLANTA, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Governor Kemp and the Georgia Department of Public Health have confirmed the first death from coronavirus in the state. This is according to a news release from Governor Kemp’s office.

The news release says that a 67-year-old man was hospitalized at WellStar Kennestone since March 7 for testing positive of coronavirus. The man also had underlying medical conditions.

In a statement, Governor Kemp said:

“Marty, the girls, and I are praying for the family and loved ones of this individual during this incredibly difficult time. I know the medical professionals on-site did everything that they could, and I greatly appreciate their efforts. As our state continues to address this pandemic, I urge Georgians to remain calm and support their neighbors and communities. We are in this fight together.”

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention indicates that some are at higher risk of getting sick from this illness. Those include:

older adults (60+ years of age)

people with serious chronic medical conditions like heart disease, diabetes, and lung disease

The news release urges those at higher risk to be prepared now in the event of a community outbreak of COVID-19 by: