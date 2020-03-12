Doctors research whether warmer weather will impact COVID-19

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – As warmer weather approaches, the North Central Health District reminds people that it does not mean COVID-19 will disappear.

Michael Hokanson calls COVID-19 “a new strain of the virus.” That means there is no historical data on its patterns.

Hokanson advises people to start looking at other options for summer vacation. He also reminds people to wash their hands and suggests stocking up on two-weeks worth of food and supplies.

“That’s why it’s important for people to not just look at what they’re going to be doing next week, but look down the line at what your plans are in the next month,” he said. “[Even] the next two months, or so maybe have some alternative plans if those plans should be impacted.”