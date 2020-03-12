Dublin suspends St. Patrick’s Day Festival

DUBLIN, Georgia (WMGT/41NBC) – Dublin officials suspend St. Patrick’s Day Festival events, including parade, due to coronavirus concerns.

Festival officials shared the message on their official Facebook page Thursday morning, adding:

“We deeply regret the inconvenience and disappointment this may cause our always supportive community. But appreciate the commitment in our efforts to best protect our area.”

However, they added that the Irish Balloon Fest will continue as planned on Friday and Saturday, March 13-14th at Southern Pines Recreational Complex in Dublin.

Event organizers are following CDC guidelines to provide the necessary sanitation for attendees.

No rescheduled dates for suspended St. Patrick’s Day Festival events are available at this time.