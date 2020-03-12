2020 Forsythia Festival suspended ‘until further notice’

FORSYTH, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The 2020 Forsythia Festival scheduled for this weekend in Monroe County has been suspended “until further notice” according to a release from the Forsyth-Monroe Chamber of Commerce.
The chamber says the decision came after Forsyth mayor Eric Wilson formally recommended it.
“It is my recommendation that the Forsythia Festival not be held this weekend due to concerns for the spread of COVID-19,” Wilson said. “This recommendation comes after consulting with health officials and local officials throughout the day today. The Forsythia Festival is a much-anticipated event for many including me and it is not a decision that I make lightly.”
The chamber says “the safety and well-being of our community is our highest priority” and that it will continue monitoring the situation in the coming weeks before making a decision about holding the festival later this year.