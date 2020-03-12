2020 Forsythia Festival suspended ‘until further notice’

FORSYTH, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The 2020 Forsythia Festival scheduled for this weekend in Monroe County has been suspended “until further notice” according to a release from the Forsyth-Monroe Chamber of Commerce.

The chamber says the decision came after Forsyth mayor Eric Wilson formally recommended it.

- Advertisement -

“It is my recommendation that the Forsythia Festival not be held this weekend due to concerns for the spread of COVID-19,” Wilson said. “This recommendation comes after consulting with health officials and local officials throughout the day today. The Forsythia Festival is a much-anticipated event for many including me and it is not a decision that I make lightly.”

The chamber says “the safety and well-being of our community is our highest priority” and that it will continue monitoring the situation in the coming weeks before making a decision about holding the festival later this year.

Visit the festival’s Facebook page for more information.