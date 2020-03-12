Hancock County Health Department opens new facility in Sparta

SPARTA, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Community leaders and residents got a chance to tour the newly renovated Hancock County Health Department on Thursday.

Hancock County nurse Shirley Tucker says the improvements made during the renovations created more features and programs to better serve patients.

She also says it gives staff and patients a more spacious environment.

“We are proud of our facility, and we welcome everyone to come to hear how the health department has improved to serve our community,” Tucker said.

Many of the services are either free or offered at a low-cost. The building is located at 516 Boland Street in Sparta.