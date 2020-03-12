Bibb deputies need help identifying person of interest in Macon shooting

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Bibb County Sheriff’s investigators need your help identifying a person of interest in a shooting incident.

Authorities say the aggravated assault happened in the Woolfolk Street area on Mar. 2. The victim was driving in the area when someone fired five shots at his vehicle.

Anyone with information

If you can help identify the person of interest, please call Investigator Robbie Parks at (478) 803-2446 rparks@maconbibb.us. You can also call Crimestoppers at (478) 742-2330.