Mercer spring athletics suspended through March 30

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – All Mercer University spring athletics are suspended through March 30 following a decision Thursday by the Southern Conference.

Southern Conference commissioner Jim Schaus says the decision to suspend the league’s spring athletics was made at the recommendation of the league’s Council of Presidents and directors of athletics.

- Advertisement -

“Our membership feels that it is imperative to protect the health and welfare of our student-athletes, coaches, staff and fans by suspending athletic competition due to this very serious virus,” Schaus said.

Mercer director of Athletics Jim Cole says “Mercer Athletics fully supports all necessary measures to protect the health and well-being of the Mercer family and the entire Middle Georgia Community.”

“Our highest priority here at Mercer will always be the safety and well-being of our student-athletes, coaches, faculty, staff and fans,” Cole added.

The Southern Conference says it will closely monitor the situation, as well as national, state and local policies regarding the coronavirus, and re-evaluate the potential for resumption of competition.