Middle Georgia universities closing due to COVID-19

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Several Middle Georgia colleges are being impacted by COVID-19, commonly known as coronavirus.

Wesleyan College sent a letter to faculty and staff saying the school will extend its spring break.

“Effective immediately, Wesleyan College will extend spring break for residential and commuter students and cancel all in-person class meetings and college sponsored activities until Sunday, March 22, 2020,” the letter reads. “We will take next week to prepare for how to continue the semester after that week. All online Split B classes will begin as planned on March 16, so all students enrolled in online classes should plan to start at that time. We will continue to monitor and send updates during the next week.”

All of Wesleyan’s large college and community events and all athletic events will be postponed until further notice. Mathews Athletic Center and Willet Library will be closed to the public until further notice.

The university says “this continues to be a rapidly evolving situation. We are carefully considering our next steps in order to ensure the continued safety of our community.”

Regular updates will appear on the college’s dedicated website https://www.wesleyancollege.edu/about/news/coronavirus.cfm

Fort Valley State University, Georgia College and Middle Georgia State University have all suspended classes for two weeks starting Monday, March 16.

Oconee Fall Line Technical College is closing all campuses starting Friday, March 13 until Friday, March 27, due to an employee being exposed to COVID-19.