Authorities searching for missing fisherman near Sandersville

Washington County Sheriff’s deputies are searching for a missing fisherman.

SANDERSVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Multiple law enforcement agencies are searching for a missing fisherman in Washington County.

Deputies say Wednesday evening they received a call from a woman whose husband went fishing and did not come home.

According to Washington County Sheriff Joel Cochran, family members went looking for the man only to find his truck and boat.

Deputies and emergency management searched Dixie Land Lake, near Sandersville, Wednesday night. The search carried over to Thursday with help from Georgia State Patrol’s dive team.

“We do know that he arrived here around 11:30 yesterday morning. We do think that whatever has occurred happened shortly after his arrival based on the evidence and findings that we have at the scene,” Sheriff Cochran said.

Sheriff’s deputies say the man’s fishing gear was in his boat. They also believe he had not begun fishing.

Authorities do not suspect foul play at this time.