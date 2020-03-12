NASCAR race weekend at Atlanta still on but without fans

MACON, GEORGIA (41NBC/WMGT) – This weekend’s NASCAR races at Atlanta Motor Speedway will be run with no fans in attendance.

NASCAR made the announcement in a statement on its Twitter page Thursday afternoon.

“These events will be restricted to competitors, crews, officials and other necessary personnel to conduct the race,” the statement said.

“We will work with public health officials as we determine future scheduling beyond these events.”

The Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series Vet Tix Camping World 200 is scheduled to start at 1:30 p.m. Saturday. The Xfinity Series EchoPark 250 will follow.

The Cup Series Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 will be held Sunday at 2 p.m.

41NBC has reached out to Atlanta Motor Speedway regarding those who bought tickets for this weekend’s races and will now be unable to attend.

Next week’s NASCAR races at Homestead-Miami Speedway will also be held without fans, according to NASCAR’s statement.