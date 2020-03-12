NCAA cancels Division 1 men’s and women’s basketball tournaments

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The NCAA has canceled the upcoming Division 1 men’s and women’s basketball tournaments.

That’s according to a statement from the NCAA, which said all other winter and spring NCAA championships are also canceled.

“The decision is based on the evolving COVID-19 public health threat, our ability to ensure the events do not contribute to spread of the pandemic, and the impracticality of hosting such events at any time during this academic year given ongoing decisions by other entities,” the statement read.

The men’s Final Four was scheduled to be held in Atlanta starting April 4.