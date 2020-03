MCRAE-HELENA, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Telfair County School District will release students at 12:30 p.m. Thursday after discovering that one of the students made contact with a family member last week who may have been exposed to the coronavirus.

This is according to the Telfair County School District Facebook page.

Schools will also be closed tomorrow for students and staff.

The Facebook post says that school officials plan to resume normal operations on Monday, Mar. 16.