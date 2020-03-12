University System of Georgia temporarily suspends classes for 2 weeks

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — All University System of Georgia institutions are being temporarily suspended starting Monday, Mar. 16. This is according to a news release from the Board of Regents of the University System of Georgia.



The news release states that all institutions will suspend instruction for two weeks to “allow time for USG institutions to test their business continuity plans and online instruction modules and for state officials to continue to assess the current situation regarding coronavirus (COVID-19) in Georgia.”

The news release also urges students who are currently on spring break not to return to campus until Mar. 29. Students on campus are asked to depart campus by close of business Friday, Mar. 13.

- Advertisement -

However, students are not asked to move out of their dorms for the remainder of the semester, according to the news release.