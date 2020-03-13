Washington County Schools close through Tuesday, March 17th

SANDERSVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — According to the Washington County Public Schools Facebook page, all schools will be closed to students and staff through Tuesday, March 17th.

According to the release on the school district’s Facebook page, the school district made this decision to ensure the health and safety of students and staff. This is in response to the current COVID-19 (coronavirus) pandemic.

The release goes on to say the decision to close all schools was made based on Georgia Governor Brian Kemp’s call to action. During a press conference in Atlanta Thursday, Governor Kemp made it clear that schools and school districts have the freedom to implement closures as early as Friday, March 13th until the next two weeks.

The school district plans to reopen to students and staff on Wednesday, March 18th.