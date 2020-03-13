MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) -– All Bibb Athletics activities will be suspended due to the coronavirus effective Saturday, Mar 14. This is according to a news release from the Bibb County School District.

The suspension includes games and practices. However, activities scheduled for Friday, Mar. 13 will continue as usual, according to the news release.

After spring break (March 30 – April 3), the school district will decide on how to proceed with spring athletic activities.

In a statement, the school district said:

“The safety and security of our students, coaches, their families, and our fans [are] always our top priority.”