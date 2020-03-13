Bibb School District closing schools to students starting Wednesday

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Bibb County Schools will be closed to students for at least three days next week starting Wednesday, March 18.

Superintendent Dr. Curtis Jones tells 41NBC all students and staff will report on Monday and Tuesday as normal and that staff would also report Wednesday.

“The Bibb County Board of Education voted Friday, March 13, 2020, to transition to eLearning (online learning) as late as next Wednesday, March 18,” a district release said. “Students will come to school Monday and Tuesday, and participate in a practice-run of the online platform. All teachers and staff will come to work on Wednesday, March 18, for a Professional Learning Day.”

The district says it will “continue to work with community partners to identify methods for student meal distribution during the eLearning period.”

All other district events, including proms, field days, field trips and student assemblies are canceled “until further notice.” A decision about graduation ceremonies will be made at a later date.

The district says it will provide further communication to parents about eLearning plans, checking out mobile devices, and more next week.

The district plans to re-evaluate the situation on Friday, March 20.

Friday’s decision came following a board executive session. The board held an emergency meeting prior to the decision to lay out the district’s E-Learning plan, which covered teacher pay and student meals among other topics.