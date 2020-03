SANDERSVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Brentwood School in Sandersville is closed through Friday, April 10.

That’s according to an e-mail sent to 41NBC Friday by Anne Brantley, the school’s Dean of Academic Affairs.

“Out of an abundance of caution and in response to Governor Kemp’s recommendations, Brentwood School will be closed now until Friday, April 10,” Brantley wrote. “All events are suspended during this time.”

