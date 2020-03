WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Central Georgia Technical College will transition “almost all” instruction to online or distance education format effectively immediately through March 27.

That’s according to a news release sent Friday to 41NBC, which says spring break (March 30-April 3) will continue as scheduled.

Students should check their CGTC e-mail account for additional guidance.

Visit this site for ongoing CGTC updates regarding COVID-19.