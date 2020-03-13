Perry cancels events through April 2020 due to COVID-19

PERRY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Perry officials decided to cancel all of their events through April 2020. This is according to the news release from the City of Perry.

Events affected by the cancellation include:

Perry International Festival – March 21

Food Truck Friday – April 3

Special Needs Community Egg Hunt – April 4

The Dogwood Derby – April 18

Yoga in the Park – April 25

In the news release, City officials stated:

“[We are] committed to the safety and well-being of citizens and visitors. The decision to cancel… came after careful consideration of the Center of Disease Control and Prevention, Department of Health, and our Emergency Management Agency guidelines and the recommended practices of social separation.”

Perry officials say they will continue to monitor the COVID-19 situation. They encourage citizens and visitors to follow CDC guidelines to prevent the illness from spreading.