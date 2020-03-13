Dooly County Schools closing for two weeks starting March 16

VIENNA, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Dooly County School District will close all schools starting Monday, March 16 through Friday, March 27.

District superintendent Dr. Craig Lockhart made the announcement in a post on the district’s Facebook page Friday afternoon, saying the decision was made after communication with the Department of Public Health, area school systems and law enforcement.

“School closures are a method of keeping people separated, which is a key preventative measure from spreading the coronavirus,” Lockhart wrote. “Such decisions are not taken lightly, and we value safety as our number one priority.”

Spring break (March 30-April 3) will follow the announced two-week cancellation as scheduled. Students are expected to report back to school on April 6.

All sports, field trips and student travel is also suspended “until further notice.”

The district says it is working with the Georgia Department of Education to see how this will impact testing in April and May.