Fairview Park Hospital Limits Entrances

DUBLIN, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) –While Fairview Park Hospital does not have any patients who have tested positive for COVID-19, health officials continue to take precautions to keep patients, guests and colleagues safe.

Effective today, the hospital will be limiting public entrances. Patients scheduled for surgery can continue to enter through the Same Day Surgery Entrance. All other patients and visitors can only enter through the ER Entrance. Greeters will be screening everyone with a list of basic questions to check for symptoms.

“Above all else, our goal at Fairview Park Hospital is to ensure patient, visitor, and staff safety. In light of the COVID-19 pandemic, and out of an abundance of caution, we are limiting visitor and patient access to the hospital,” said Donald R. Avery, President and CEO of Fairview Park Hospital. “At this time, Fairview Park Hospital has not had a patient test positive with COVID-19 and we are taking precautions to minimize the risk of exposure to our patients, visitors and staff.”

They ask that you not visit if you:

Have had fever and cough or shortness of breath within the past 14 days.

Have traveled outside the US in the past 14 days.

Have had direct contact with someone who has been diagnosed with COVID-19

Anyone with questions about COVID-19 can call the 24/7/365 nurses line at (478) 738-6277.