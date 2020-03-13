Full list of school closings due to COVID-19 threat

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – (UPDATE Friday, March 13 at 7:45 p.m.) – Several Middle Georgia school districts and college campuses are making schedule adjustments due to the threat of COVID-19. We’ll add to this list as we get updates. Send updates to news@41nbc.com.

Note: Middle Georgia college and university closures are located at the bottom of the page.

Baldwin County:

Baldwin County School District has not made an announcement.

GMC Prep School moving all students to remote learning Tuesday, March 17-Friday, March 27.

Bibb County:

The Bibb County School District will have school as normal Monday, March 16 and Tuesday, March 17. Students will not report to school Wednesday, March 18 through Friday, March 20. The district will re-evaluate its next steps on Friday, March 20. All other district events, including proms, field days, field trips and student assemblies are canceled “until further notice.” A decision about graduation ceremonies will be made at a later date.

Crawford County:

Crawford County School District schools will resume as normal for now. The district said in a release its plan is to “TRY to get through next week March 16-March 20 and to check the status then.”

Dooly County:

Dooly County School District schools will be closed Monday, March 16 through Friday, March 27.

Hancock County:

Hancock County School District schools will be closed Monday, March 16 through Friday, March 20.

Houston County:

Houston County School District has not made an announcement.

Jones County:

Jones County School District schools will be closed Monday, March 16 through Friday, March 20.

Laurens County:

Laurens County School District schools will continue as scheduled, but field trips considered to be “high risk” are canceled for the next two weeks, starting Friday, March 13.

Monroe County:

Monroe County School District schools will be closed to students starting Monday but will work from home.

Telfair County:

The Telfair County School District plans to re-open schools Monday, March 16 after releasing early Thursday, March 12 and remaining closed to students on Friday, March 13.

Treutlen County:

Monday and Tuesday, March 16 and March 17, are scheduled student holidays for Treutlen County Schools. All Treutlen County Schools athletic events are canceled through March 29. The district is continuing to monitor the situation.

Washington County:

Brentwood School in Sandersville is closed through Friday, April 10.

Washington County School District schools are closed through Tuesday, March 17.

