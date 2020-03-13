SPARTA, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Hancock County School District will be closed for one week starting Monday, March 16 through Friday, March 20.

That’s according to a post on the district’s Facebook page, which said the decision was made “in an effort to take every precaution to protect our youth.”

“There is no higher priority than the health, safety, and well-being of Hancock County’s students, employees, and community members,” the post said. “In light of the current health concerns resulting from the Coronavirus (COVID-19) scare, the Hancock County School District has consulted with the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), the Georgia Department of Health (GDH), and other agencies to make an informed decision about what is in the best interest of Hancock County.”

The district says it will deep clean all buildings and facilities and consider its next steps by Friday, March 20.

All athletic events and practices for the next two weeks are suspended.

