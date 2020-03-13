Hands of Grace helps more than 300 people in need

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Hands of Grace Medical Clinic partnered with Middle Georgia Food Bank Friday to supply more than 300 people with free haircuts, medical care and meals.

Hands of Grace set up for four hours at Central City Park to hand out hundreds of pounds of food and medical supplies.

Ed Culver, one of the men attending the event, says he and others who use these events are grateful people are willing to help.

“All of these people out here that are homeless really appreciate everything people do for us, from the bottom of our hearts,” he says. “We really do.”

Culver says homelessness impacts everyone differently. He says homelessness is sometimes undetectable or goes completely unnoticed.

“I wasn’t always homeless,” he said. “I’ve been homeless on and off for four years. When I became homeless I had a temporary place to stay, and I had a stable-ish job. I just want people to know that homelessness can happen to anyone at any time.”

Jaimi Norrell with Hands of Grace says she and volunteers are always happy to help.

“I know people need food, and that’s a big deal,” she said. “Not just the homeless people but people who have homes and just can’t afford it.”

Hands of Grace has volunteer opportunities every first and third Saturday of each month, and Norrell encourages people to come out and help.

To sign up for volunteer opportunities, visit handsofgracemedical.com and go under the volunteer tab. Anyone is welcome to volunteer for community outreach events.

The next free clinic event will be held on April 4 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Loaves and Fishes in downtown Macon. Hands of Grace will be partnering with Soldiers of Truth for this event and will provide medical services, haircuts and hot meals to those in need.