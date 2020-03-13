HOCO’s Addy Galason signs letter of intent to play soccer at Truett McConnell University

HOUSTON COUNTY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Houston County senior goalkeeper Addy Galason inked a letter of intent Friday to play soccer at Truett McConnell University.

Addy signed her letter in the school’s cafeteria with classmates, coaches and staff there to support her.

She’s a four-year varsity player. She earned Region Honorable Mention her freshman and sophomore year. She was named All-Region First Team her junior year.

Addy was also named All-Region Defensive Player of the Year as a junior.

Most of all, she’s allowed only one goal the entire season.

Here’s Addy on signing with Truett McConnell University.

ADDY GALASON

“It means a lot to me. It’s like the next step. And honestly, I’m happy to have my team support me and everybody who came out to support. I’m very thankful.

Now obviously, we know Addy can play or she wouldn’t have signed, but her David McDowell says what stood to him the most, was her character.

DAVID MCDOWELL

“You know, Addy just has that humility about her where she’s going to persevere, and she doesn’t want the spotlight to be on her. She wants to do it the right way. So even though she’s very competitive and wants to win, she has that character that says, you know, it’s about doing things the right way as well, so that’s very important to us.”