Houston County Board of Elections: ‘We expect to see a small decline in voters’ Saturday

PERRY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Despite several news reports on how to prevent catching COVID-19, many people are still in fear.

41NBC spoke with the Houston County Board Of Election Office to see if the virus will have an impact on early voting and beyond.

With early voting continuing Saturday, the Houston County Board Of Election Office says it expects to see a small decline in early votes.

“We’ve had a few calls,” registration assistant Andrew Holland said.

Holland says the office does expect an impact but that staff will disinfect all voter machines and also provide hand sanitizer and wipes.

One local voter says he’s not scared to cast his vote.

“I’ll be precautions,” Michael Oliver said. “But at the same time, what happens is going to happen.”

If you can’t shake the feeling of uncertainty, there are other options to cast your ballot.

“Anyone can request one,” Holland said. “You just have to do it in writing, just call our office. We will be mailing out absentee ballots until the Friday before the election which is March 20.”

The voter turn out so far has been low but the Houston County Board Of Elections Office wants to ensure residents equipment has been wiped down and will continue to be wiped down.