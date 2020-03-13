Howard girls soccer beats West Laurens, 2-1

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Howard High School’s girls’ soccer team was searching for their first win of the season against the West Laurens Raiders on Thursday.

The Huskies came into the contest 0-2 after a 2-0 loss to Upson-Lee on Tuesday.

They were due for a win and they got one.

The Huskies picked up their first win of the season with a 2-1 victory over West Laurens Thursday at the Ed Defore Sports Complex.

Howard led 1-nil late in the first half when Elizabeth Rodenroth’s goal in the 18th minute put them ahead for good.

The Raiders would finally get on the board early in the second half, thanks to Morgan Tucker’s goal. But, that would be as close as they would get.

Next up

The Huskies host Mary Persons Tuesday, March 17 at 5:30 P.M.