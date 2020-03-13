Jones County Schools closed March 16-20

GRAY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Jones County Schools will be closed Monday, March 16 through Friday, March 20.

That’s according to a district release, which says the decision was made “in light of recent events and most recent announcements from Governor Brian Kemp, and consultation with Middle Georgia RESA, Georgia Department of Education, Department of Public Health, and Jones County local agencies.”

The release says that, to date, there are no known cases of COVID-19 within Jones County, and that the district will monitor communications from the Department of Public Health and other state agencies to determine if this closure should be extended.

The district will provide meals for students who need them during this time by distributing meals daily from Gray Elementary School (365 GA-18, Gray, GA 31032) and Clifton Ridge Middle School (169 Dusty Ln, Macon, GA 31211), as well as satellite sites (listed on system website) from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

The closure means all school-related events are canceled.

“We will continue to monitor the situation closely and provide updates via our website and social media pages, local news, as well as system ‘call-outs,'” the release added.