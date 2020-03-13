Kemp addressing state’s emergency response at 10 a.m. Saturday

ATLANTA (41NBC/WMGT) – Georgia governor Brian Kemp will address the state’s emergency response to COVID-19 and public health emergency declaration on Saturday, March 14.



That’s according to a release from the governor’s office, which says the address will start at 10 a.m.

“Based on President Trump’s emergency declaration, I will declare a public health emergency for the State of Georgia tomorrow morning,” Kemp said in a release Friday night. “This declaration will greatly assist health and emergency management officials across Georgia by deploying all available resources for the mitigation and treatment of COVID-19. In accordance with state law, I will call for a special session of the General Assembly to convene at the State Capitol at 8 AM on Monday, March 16, 2020 to ratify this action through a joint resolution.”

The governor’s office says this is the state’s first-ever public health emergency.