Man convicted of holding men at gunpoint, stealing money

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) –A Houston County man was convicted of multiple crimes by a jury on Thursday.

Robert Jordan Mahogany was found guilty of one count of home invasion, several counts of armed robbery, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during commission of a felony and multiple violations of Georgia’s Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act.

These convictions are from an incident in August 2016, where Mahogany broke into a home. Evidence showed four men were sitting around a table playing cards, when he entered the home with a gun. Mahogany ordered the men to stand in a corner and empty their pockets of money. He and his accomplice then took the money and ran out of the home.

During trial, evidence of Mahogany’s association with the G-Shyne Bloods, a criminal street gang, was presented to the jury through posts, photographs, and videos displayed on his Facebook page.

Sentencing will be conducted at a later date.