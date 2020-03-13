UPDATE: Man killed on Gray Highway

UPDATE: (10:54 p.m. Friday) – A man is dead after deputies say he was hit by a vehicle on Gray Highway Friday night.

The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to a call of a pedestrian being hit by a vehicle just in front of McDonald’s at 550 Gray Highway just after 8 o’clock.

28-year-old Master John Henry Brown told deputies he was traveling toward Spring Street and hit the man, who Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones identified as 65-year-old Robert Lamar Williams.

Deputies say a witness told them Williams had been shot but deputies searched the highway and did not find evidence a shooting occurred.

Deputies say the incident is being worked as a pedestrian fatality.

Jones says an autopsy is scheduled for Monday morning to determine Williams’ exact cause of death.