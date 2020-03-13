2020 Masters Tournament postponed

AUGUSTA, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The 2020 Masters Golf Tournament will be postponed until further notice.
This is according to a Twitter post from the Augusta National Golf Club.
Statement from Chairman Ridley:
“Considering the latest information and expert analysis, we have decided at this time to postpone @TheMasters, @anwagolf and @DriveChipPutt National Finals.”
