2020 Masters Tournament postponed

AUGUSTA, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The 2020 Masters Golf Tournament will be postponed until further notice.

This is according to a Twitter post from the Augusta National Golf Club.

Statement from Chairman Ridley: “Considering the latest information and expert analysis, we have decided at this time to postpone @TheMasters, @anwagolf and @DriveChipPutt National Finals.” Full details at https://t.co/FX2AN1MLsY pic.twitter.com/Z2DjS5TYdG — The Masters (@TheMasters) March 13, 2020

- Advertisement -

Stay with 41NBC for updates.