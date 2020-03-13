FORSYTH, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Monroe County Schools will be closed from Monday, Mar. 16 to Friday, Mar. 20 due to the coronavirus precautions.

This comes from a Monroe County Schools news release.

- Advertisement -

During the week-long closure, school officials say students will be able to work from home. The five days will count as regular school days for the students.

School officials say that this is a necessary step to ensure the safety of students and staff.

The school district will message everyone regarding plans beyond next week’s cancellation, according to the news release.