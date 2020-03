MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — A person was shot and killed Friday night in Macon.

Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones called the 41NBC newsroom before 8:30, and said the deadly shooting happened on Gray Highway near I-16 across from the Krispy Kreme.

That is all the information we have at this moment.

