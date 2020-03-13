MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Railroad crossings in Bibb, Peach, and Macon counties are about to get some upgrades.

The Georgia Department of Transportation has contracted Peek Pavement Making, LLC to bring 38 crossings up to federally-required standards.

A news release from GDOT says improvements include new signage and improved striping in immediate crossing areas.

The project starts this spring and finishes toward the end of summer.

In the meantime, GDOT says be on the lookout for work crews. They may close lanes or crossings while making the upgrades.

Penny Brooks, the district 3 communication officer with GDOT, detailed the improvements.

“We’re going to be making the signs larger but also more reflective, so they’re more obviously visible in low light,” Brooks said. “We’re going to be making sure that those large X’s that are painted all around the railroad crossings are highly visible.”

Location of crossings receiving upgrades:

In Bibb County:

CR 6109 / Raines Avenue

SR 11 / Broadway

CR 5654 / Warshaw Avenue

CR 5653 / San Carlos Drive

CR 738 / Allen Road

CR 12 / Liberty Church Road

CR 1363 / Walden Road

CR 123 / Grace Road (2 Locations)

US 41 / Industrial Highway

CR 326 / NW Industrial Boulevard

CR 797 / NE Industrial Boulevard

CR 125 / Avondale Mill Road

CR 1431 / Airport South Drive

CS 743 / Avondale Road

In Peach County:

CS 670 / Boy Scout Road

CS 604 / Main Street

CR 103 / Lilly Creek Road

US 341 / Commercial Heights Parkway

CS 622 / Main Street

CS 762 / State University Drive

SR 49 / Camellia Boulevard

CS 651 / Walker Street

CR 308 / Ira Hicks Boulevard

CR 26 / Massee Lane

In Macon County:

CR 737 / Willingham Drive

CS 709 / Evans Drive

SR 127 / W. Main Street

CS 710 / New Town Street

CR 38 / Winchester Road

CR 2 / Tom Adams Road

CR 283 / Barrons Lane Road

CS 651 / College Street

CS 623 / Engram Street

SR 49 / Dooly Street

CS 603 / Clifton Bradley Drive

CS 577 / S. Randolph Street

CS 567 / Oliver Street

If there are closures or traffic delays in your area G-Dot says you can download the Georgia 511 app for alternate routes.

