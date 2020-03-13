MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Railroad crossings in Bibb, Peach, and Macon counties are about to get some upgrades.
The Georgia Department of Transportation has contracted Peek Pavement Making, LLC to bring 38 crossings up to federally-required standards.
A news release from GDOT says improvements include new signage and improved striping in immediate crossing areas.
The project starts this spring and finishes toward the end of summer.
In the meantime, GDOT says be on the lookout for work crews. They may close lanes or crossings while making the upgrades.
Penny Brooks, the district 3 communication officer with GDOT, detailed the improvements.
“We’re going to be making the signs larger but also more reflective, so they’re more obviously visible in low light,” Brooks said. “We’re going to be making sure that those large X’s that are painted all around the railroad crossings are highly visible.”
Location of crossings receiving upgrades:
In Bibb County:
- CR 6109 / Raines Avenue
- SR 11 / Broadway
- CR 5654 / Warshaw Avenue
- CR 5653 / San Carlos Drive
- CR 738 / Allen Road
- CR 12 / Liberty Church Road
- CR 1363 / Walden Road
- CR 123 / Grace Road (2 Locations)
- US 41 / Industrial Highway
- CR 326 / NW Industrial Boulevard
- CR 797 / NE Industrial Boulevard
- CR 125 / Avondale Mill Road
- CR 1431 / Airport South Drive
- CS 743 / Avondale Road
In Peach County:
- CS 670 / Boy Scout Road
- CS 604 / Main Street
- CR 103 / Lilly Creek Road
- US 341 / Commercial Heights Parkway
- CS 622 / Main Street
- CS 762 / State University Drive
- SR 49 / Camellia Boulevard
- CS 651 / Walker Street
- CR 308 / Ira Hicks Boulevard
- CR 26 / Massee Lane
In Macon County:
- CR 737 / Willingham Drive
- CS 709 / Evans Drive
- SR 127 / W. Main Street
- CS 710 / New Town Street
- CR 38 / Winchester Road
- CR 2 / Tom Adams Road
- CR 283 / Barrons Lane Road
- CS 651 / College Street
- CS 623 / Engram Street
- SR 49 / Dooly Street
- CS 603 / Clifton Bradley Drive
- CS 577 / S. Randolph Street
- CS 567 / Oliver Street
If there are closures or traffic delays in your area G-Dot says you can download the Georgia 511 app for alternate routes.