Six Flags Over Georgia closing through March

AUSTELL, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Six Flags Over Georgia will temporarily close due to the threat of COVID-19, commonly known as coronavirus.

A news release from the park Friday afternoon said Six Flags Over Georgia has “temporarily suspended operations until the end of March.”

Park officials made the decision after guidance provided by the Office of Governor Kemp, the CDC and Georgia Health officials, according to the release.

“While there have been no reported cases of COVID-19 at this property, the safety of our guests and team members is always our highest priority,” the release said. “We will continue to closely monitor these evolving conditions, and will follow the most current guidance from federal, state, and local officials.”

The park says you can visit this page for information regarding a previously scheduled visit.