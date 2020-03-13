Warner Robins defensive end Victor Burley receives offer from BAMA

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Warner Robins defensive end Victor Burley has received offers to play football at some of the top D-1 schools in the country.

Standing 6-foot-4, the 255-pound freshman got his first offer from the University of Tennessee. After that, Auburn University called.

But that was just the tip of the iceberg.

After Auburn, Burley’s dream school – the University of Georgia – made an offer.

Recently, Burley got an offer from another D1 school — the University of Alabama.

Here’s Burley on his latest offer.

“I don’t know what to say about it. It’s just a great accomplishment for me. Just for Alabama to look at me and give me an offer means a lot. But I’m still going to work and keep getting in the weight room.”

Burley is only 15 years old. He has a lot of football left to play, barring injury. Anything can happen, but he has a word for his naysayers.

“It’s not a fluke. That’s all I’ve got to say. It’s not a fluke.”