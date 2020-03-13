Washington County Jail adjusts intake policy due to Coronavirus

SANDERSVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Washington County Jail is adjusting their intake procedure in response to Covid-19.

They will now include screening questions about recent travel to areas experiencing outbreaks. They will also ask inmates about contact with infected people.

Jailers will quarantine inmates in medical isolation cells if they have symptoms or inmates that have been in contact with someone infected.

Deputies say inmates are also cleaning cells and common areas every two days with hospital grade disinfectant.

There are currently no known cases of Covid-19 at the jail.