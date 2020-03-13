Washington County schools closed through Tuesday, March 17

SANDERSVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – All Washington County School District schools will be closed to staff and students through Tuesday, March 17, according to a release from the district Thursday night.

“We want to take every step possible to ensure the health and safety of our students and staff,” the release reads. “At this time, we have decided to follow the recommendation of Governor Kemp. School will be closed for staff and students through Tuesday, March 17.”

School-related activities during this time will also be canceled, according to the release. Those events include Ridge Road Primary’s Mighty Moms on Friday, March 13; Ridge Road Primary’s Pre-K Registration on Saturday, March 14; and Ridge Road Elementary’s Parent Open House on Tuesday, March 17.

The school district calendar originally listed Friday, March 13 as an “Inservice Day.”

Thursday’s release says school is expected to resume on Wednesday, March 18.

The Washington County School District includes Ridge Road Primary and Elementary, T.J. Elder Middle and Washington County High.

Visit the district’s Facebook page for updates.