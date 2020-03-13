Wesleyan College extends spring break as coronavirus precaution

MACON, Georgia (WMGT/41NBC) – Wesleyan College students will have an extended spring break as the campus prepares for coronavirus impacts.

All in-person class meetings and college sponsored activities resume Sunday, March 22nd.

In an online statement, University President Vivia Fowler says,

“We recognize the tremendous anxiety our community is feeling, and we are mindful that there are those among us who may be vulnerable to the virus.”

Events are postponed until further notice, including college, community, and athletic events. In addition, Mathews Athletic Center and Willet Library will be closed to the public until further notice.

To learn more about the Campus’ response to COVID-19, you can visit their communications site here.

To monitor coronavirus cases in the state of Georgia, you can use 41NBC’s Coronavirus Tracker.